Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $43,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. New World Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 56,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,641,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in PayPal by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 50,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA increased its holdings in PayPal by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 3,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.71.

PayPal stock opened at $73.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.47 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.75. The company has a market capitalization of $85.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

