Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 295 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Bard Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,525 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,341,781 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,316,790,000 after purchasing an additional 764,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,800,217 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,466,024,000 after purchasing an additional 204,921 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,935,194 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,351,918,000 after purchasing an additional 182,947 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,844,121 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,103,394,000 after buying an additional 299,687 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,420,992 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,004,160,000 after purchasing an additional 65,700 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.95.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $153.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.05. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $151.32 and a 1-year high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.99%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

