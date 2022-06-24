Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,575 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $1,572,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,131 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 21,682 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MCD opened at $243.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.95. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.15.

About McDonald’s (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.