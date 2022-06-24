MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Buys 3,301 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 185.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,082 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,261,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,814 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,295,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its position in McDonald’s by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 9,306 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.15.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $243.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.40 and a 200-day moving average of $249.95. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $180.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

