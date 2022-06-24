MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Makes New $683,000 Investment in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 841.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,745,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,148 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $416,266,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,133,000 after buying an additional 870,582 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 715,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,644,000 after purchasing an additional 422,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,918,516,000 after buying an additional 386,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD opened at $242.06 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The company has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.75.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.46.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

