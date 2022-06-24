First Command Bank Has $417,000 Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.94.

NYSE:MA opened at $316.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $308.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $344.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.94. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

