YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,756 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $8,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Brightworth now owns 43,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Argus increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.17.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $242.54 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $231.46 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The stock has a market cap of $69.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $251.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.17.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.89%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

