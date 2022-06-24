Avaii Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 763 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000. Tesla makes up about 0.8% of Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,090,394.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,449 shares in the company, valued at $18,998,581.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $369,312,309 in the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $705.21 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $620.46 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $784.33 and a 200-day moving average of $900.42. The company has a market capitalization of $730.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $894.73.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

