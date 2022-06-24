Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 2.6% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.94.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $316.76 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $344.14 and its 200 day moving average is $352.94. The stock has a market cap of $308.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

