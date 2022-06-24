Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by RBA Wealth Management LLC

RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,956 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 65,067 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 139,464 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 94,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 185,940 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $42.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.67. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.02 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $177.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

