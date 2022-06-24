Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 98.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on C. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.87.

NYSE C opened at $46.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $91.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $74.64.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

