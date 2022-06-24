Bard Financial Services Inc. Boosts Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total transaction of $1,877,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.70.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $496.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $559.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $588.38. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $455.71 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The stock has a market cap of $200.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 81.31%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

