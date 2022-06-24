Bard Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,140 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 12.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,898 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.7% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $497.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.87.

NFLX opened at $181.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

