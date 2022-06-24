Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $1.27 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Broadcom by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.70.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $496.58 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $455.71 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $559.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $588.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total value of $1,877,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

