Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 432 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,887 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,477,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,926,512,000 after purchasing an additional 299,165 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,993,623,000 after purchasing an additional 50,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,320,858,000 after acquiring an additional 209,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,643,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,002,180,000 after acquiring an additional 385,522 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Wedbush raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.87.

NFLX opened at $181.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.59 and its 200 day moving average is $362.54. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.