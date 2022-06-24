Glassman Wealth Services Purchases 989 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.3% of Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $164.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $226.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $144.61 and a one year high of $177.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

