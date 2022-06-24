Charles Schwab Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Charles Schwab Trust Co decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 161,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,034,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 440,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,553,000 after buying an additional 135,394 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $164.10 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $144.61 and a one year high of $177.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.93%.

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

