Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Buys 285 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Monument Capital Management grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 14.4% in the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 13.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 251,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 14,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $164.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.85 and a 200 day moving average of $168.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.61 and a fifty-two week high of $177.62.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 62.93%.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. StockNews.com began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

