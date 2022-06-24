Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 721 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 707 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

ADBE opened at $376.64 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $402.64 and its 200 day moving average is $465.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

