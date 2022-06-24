Traynor Capital Management Inc. Buys 161 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 134,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,921,000 after buying an additional 20,806 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,597,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 5.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $312.72 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $220.20 and a 52-week high of $324.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $297.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.42.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.00.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,058,630 shares of company stock worth $323,676,345 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

