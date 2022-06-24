InTrack Investment Management Inc Trims Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

InTrack Investment Management Inc trimmed its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in General Motors were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.6% in the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,101 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 64,996 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in General Motors by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 338.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on GM shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.16.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $32.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. General Motors has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $67.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

