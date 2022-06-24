McGuire Investment Group LLC Grows Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 200.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $410.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $109.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $437.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.03.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

