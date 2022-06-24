350 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Acquired by Banta Asset Management LP

Banta Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 350 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.2% of Banta Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

COST opened at $475.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $494.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $522.12. The company has a market cap of $210.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $391.25 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.56.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $6,438,469 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

