InTrack Investment Management Inc Takes $1.18 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,116 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in FedEx by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,046 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,029,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in FedEx by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,148,723 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $295,463,000 after acquiring an additional 323,340 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its stake in FedEx by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,447,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $374,336,000 after acquiring an additional 298,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $228.13 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $192.82 and a one year high of $304.59. The company has a market cap of $59.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.11.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on FedEx from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.90.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

