First Command Bank Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

First Command Bank cut its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 0.2% of First Command Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. First Command Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,646,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,723,000. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 25,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,744,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $224.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.23. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $218.00 and a 1 year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

