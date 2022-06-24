FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by First Command Financial Services Inc.

First Command Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,287 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.90.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $228.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $304.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.11.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.75%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

