Sky Investment Group LLC Purchases 1,711 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,926 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $56,809.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,383.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,040 shares of company stock valued at $9,237,891. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of META opened at $158.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.79 and a 200-day moving average of $238.90. The company has a market cap of $429.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.87.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.