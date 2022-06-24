Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Acquires 405 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,023 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,177,378,000 after buying an additional 1,909,538 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,719,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,629,910,000 after purchasing an additional 950,662 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $9,595,113,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $111,345.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,915.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,040 shares of company stock worth $9,237,891. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.87.

NASDAQ:META opened at $158.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $429.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $189.79 and its 200 day moving average is $238.90. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

