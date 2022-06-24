McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $3.69 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $91.48 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.53 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

