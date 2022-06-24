Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,513 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $400.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $489.38. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The company has a market capitalization of $113.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.56.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

