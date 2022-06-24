Addenda Capital Inc. Purchases 4,779 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $9,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several research firms have commented on FISV. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen cut Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fiserv from $118.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.88.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $89.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.02. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 291,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.