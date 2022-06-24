Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 90,962 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,569,463 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 90,962 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 0.9% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $87,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $42.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $177.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.08 and its 200 day moving average is $53.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.02 and a 52-week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.05.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

