Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,741 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.24.

INTC opened at $37.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $152.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $36.60 and a 12 month high of $57.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.30.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

