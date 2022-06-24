Bard Financial Services Inc. Buys 625 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

CCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($233.68) to €214.00 ($225.26) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.71.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total transaction of $955,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,072,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $3,261,230. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $171.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $153.70 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.78.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.