Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,671 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Intel were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Intel by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,484 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,013,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,610 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,080,248,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Intel by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,029,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.24.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC stock opened at $37.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.30. The firm has a market cap of $152.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $36.60 and a 1-year high of $57.83.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.