Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,280 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $37.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $36.60 and a twelve month high of $57.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.24.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

