Tiaa Fsb Grows Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Tiaa Fsb raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,857 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,201 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in NIKE were worth $24,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $1,894,686,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after buying an additional 1,969,270 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,551,253,000 after buying an additional 1,944,401 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,475,513,000 after buying an additional 1,274,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,995,566 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $332,601,000 after buying an additional 979,930 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $108.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $169.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.06. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $103.46 and a one year high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.19%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on NIKE from $163.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KGI Securities downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.85.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

