Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Position Lifted by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,835.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,139.34 and its 200-day moving average is $2,257.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.54 billion, a PE ratio of 148.47, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,795.01 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Booking from $3,340.00 to $3,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,726.48.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at $108,373,639.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,403 shares of company stock worth $3,006,347 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

