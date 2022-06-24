Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,144 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,011 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Target by 12,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Target stock opened at $146.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.04.
In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 18,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $4,089,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,196,721. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,694 shares of company stock valued at $14,055,746 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
About Target (Get Rating)
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Target (TGT)
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.