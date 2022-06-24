Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 398 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,649 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.4% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 116,326 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,891,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in NIKE by 722.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 54,299 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 112,528 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NKE. Truist Financial increased their price objective on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $157.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $163.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.85.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE opened at $108.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.21 and its 200 day moving average is $135.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.46 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $169.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

