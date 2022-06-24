YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,698 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $5,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $221,385,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 428.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,976,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,095,000 after buying an additional 2,413,002 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,035,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,917,000 after buying an additional 1,117,891 shares during the period. Covea Finance purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $58,488,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Fortive by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,668,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,742,000 after purchasing an additional 714,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FTV shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fortive from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.27.

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon purchased 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,758,653.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV opened at $54.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.04. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $53.05 and a 52 week high of $79.87. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

