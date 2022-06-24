InTrack Investment Management Inc Purchases New Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL opened at $44.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.07 and its 200-day moving average is $48.17. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.54 and a 12 month high of $60.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.451 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UL. Societe Generale lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.01.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

