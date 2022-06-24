First Command Bank Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

First Command Bank lowered its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NSC opened at $221.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $244.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.36. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $219.31 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to buy up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.03%.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.82.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

