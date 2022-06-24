Chemung Canal Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Corning by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Corning by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 93,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in Corning by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 41,138 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Corning by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 28,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GLW. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

In other Corning news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning stock opened at $31.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.40%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

