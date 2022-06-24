Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Sells 52 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA cut its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,636 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.2% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,977,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,493 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 44.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.8% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 71,189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $345.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.82.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $221.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $219.31 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.14 and its 200 day moving average is $265.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

