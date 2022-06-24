Addenda Capital Inc. Acquires 2,268 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,039 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $15,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $475.00 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $391.25 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $494.20 and its 200 day moving average is $522.12. The company has a market cap of $210.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.56.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $6,438,469. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

