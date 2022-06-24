Sky Investment Group LLC Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.5% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $92.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $94.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.60.

About Merck & Co., Inc. (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.