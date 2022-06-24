Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $8.92 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,077 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Norges Bank bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $1,740,054,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3,382.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,844,000 after acquiring an additional 18,195,486 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,644,000 after acquiring an additional 12,483,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494,986 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in AT&T by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $20.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day moving average is $22.73. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $22.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $147.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.48.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

