AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,917 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.4% in the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 174,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 16,370 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.5% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 173,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 33.7% in the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 54.3% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 38,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T stock opened at $20.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.73. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $22.15. The company has a market cap of $147.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on T. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.48.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.