Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Buys 16 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Monument Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 15.0% in the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 21.4% during the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,960 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 30.4% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in Tesla by 27.5% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $369,312,309. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Exane BNP Paribas reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $894.73.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $705.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $784.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $900.42. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $620.46 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $730.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.69, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

